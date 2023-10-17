StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 0.9 %

CANF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

