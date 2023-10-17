StockNews.com Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $46,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

