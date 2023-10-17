StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $162.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $165.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,539 shares of company stock worth $4,598,310. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

