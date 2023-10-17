StockNews.com Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SP. William Blair downgraded SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. SP Plus has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.34.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $318,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

