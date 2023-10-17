StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEF. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telefónica by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

