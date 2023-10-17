StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726,080.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinity Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.