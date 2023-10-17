StockNews.com Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITT opened at $99.62 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.