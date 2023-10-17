StockNews.com Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.70.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.86. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $805.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 491.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in Tesla by 199.0% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

