StockNews.com Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $4,138,054. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

