StockNews.com Upgrades Block (NYSE:SQ) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Block has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock worth $1,501,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

