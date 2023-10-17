StockNews.com Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

