Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

