Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
STRS opened at $28.10 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 60.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.
