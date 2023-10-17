Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS opened at $28.10 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 60.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,041,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 106.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

