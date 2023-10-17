Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

