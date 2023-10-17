Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,951,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,284,000 after purchasing an additional 332,782 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 194,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 212,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.52.

O stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

