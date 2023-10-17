Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 12,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $440.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $392.14 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

