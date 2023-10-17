Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $33,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUI opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.