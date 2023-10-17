Strs Ohio Has $23.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

