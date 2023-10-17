Strs Ohio Has $25.25 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $211.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

