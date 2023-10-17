Strs Ohio Has $31.64 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

