Strs Ohio Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

