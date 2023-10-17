Strs Ohio Makes New $30.71 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 281,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,706,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

