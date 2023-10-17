Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Jabil worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,788 shares of company stock worth $23,470,805. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

