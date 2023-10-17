Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Shockwave Medical worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.20. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.78.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

