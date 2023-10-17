Strs Ohio Sells 5,467 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.26.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $491.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.82. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $261.90 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

