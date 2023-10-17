Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.23. 711,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

