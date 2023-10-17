Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.29 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $120,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

