Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $142.91 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $142,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 21.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 285,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $9,600,664. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $321.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average of $327.63. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $233.22 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.79.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

