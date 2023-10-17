Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $113,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

