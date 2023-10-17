Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 121,125 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ON Semiconductor worth $115,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

