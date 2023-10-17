Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,485,475 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,485,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Ford Motor worth $145,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.