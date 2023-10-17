Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 150,780 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of American International Group worth $113,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

