Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,541 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of McKesson worth $158,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $455.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.65 and a 200-day moving average of $406.22. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

