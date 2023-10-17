Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 515,696 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 515,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $146,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

