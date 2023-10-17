Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,583 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of AutoZone worth $123,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.0 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,249.36 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,525.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,529.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

