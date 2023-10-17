Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $150,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

