Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.86. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 651,523 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.85.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

