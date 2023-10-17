SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of SPWR opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.91. SunPower has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 398.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 141,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

