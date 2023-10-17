Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$891.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.27.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.80 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.2496626 earnings per share for the current year.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
