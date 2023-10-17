SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

