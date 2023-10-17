Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Financial Analysis

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A SpringBig -41.60% N/A -116.62%

Volatility and Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Symbolic Logic and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and SpringBig’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.33 $17.44 million N/A N/A SpringBig $28.37 million 0.18 -$13.08 million ($0.43) -0.28

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Summary

SpringBig beats Symbolic Logic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

