Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 87,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

