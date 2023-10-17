Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 2.70% of Sysco worth $1,013,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Sysco stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,572. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

