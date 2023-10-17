T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 104,014 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,848,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 229,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

