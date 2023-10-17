TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.98.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.4 %

FTI stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

