Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 718,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,940,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

