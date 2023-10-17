Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.07. 40,896,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,027,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a market capitalization of $806.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

