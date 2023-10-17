Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Cut by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.79. 1,014,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

