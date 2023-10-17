The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $124,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

