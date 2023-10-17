The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.06. 2,410,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

